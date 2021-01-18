Texas Realtor on Capitol Riot: ‘I'm Glad I Was There'

A Dallas, Texas-based real estate agent who live-streamed herself entering the Capitol with a mob of Trump supporters and was subsequently arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and knowingly entering a restricted area said she has no regrets about participating in the Capitol incursion and believes she committed no crimes.
Jenna Ryan, 50, told NBC News she was invited to attend President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 rally by a “very cute guy” on Facebook. As a Trump supporter who is single and believes the discredited claim that the election was riddled with fraud, Ryan said the decision was easy.
But the trip did not have a happy ending. Within 48 hours of her return to Texas, social media posts made by Ryan were being shared with the FBI and she would soon become the target of a federal investigation. She didn’t get the guy, either. He hit it off with a different woman, she said.
“I’m glad I was there,” said Ryan, who is also a life coach and radio host. “Because I witnessed history. And I’ll never get the chance to do that again...No one will probably ever be able to go near [the Capitol] again.”