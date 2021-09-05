Texas Marks First Sunday With New Law Allowing Earlier Beer, Wine Sales

Texas law no longer prohibits the sale of beer and wine before noon on Sundays — a change that took effect days before the Labor Day weekend.

The new law, which went into effect Wednesday, allows customers to purchase beer and wine beginning at 10 a.m. on Sundays, two hours earlier than before.

Joshua Kemp took advantage of the change Sunday morning and picked up beer at a Kroger Marketplace in Lewisville.

“We’re going to the lake all day, so being able to grab it in the morning is a lot easier than worrying about getting it at night, because we’re going to be on the water before noon,” Kemp said.

The previous 12 p.m. restriction didn't bother Kemp too much, but "now that [earlier] is an option, it's nice," he said.

Gary Huddleston with the Texas Retailers Association said the change will make shopping smoother.

“There was some conflict when the customer believed that they could purchase beer and wine before Sunday at noon," Huddleston said. "And it takes time, even though the cashier will be cordial explaining the law."

For grocery stores selling beer and wine, the change comes in time for the holiday weekend.

“It’s really good timing because of Labor Day weekend, and also, the start of professional football season,” Huddleston said.

The new law also offers some changes for hotel bars, which can now sell alcohol at any time to registered guests.

While beer and wine sales hours have expanded, liquor stores must still remain closed on Sundays.