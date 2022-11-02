texas

Texas Man Fatally Stabs 1-Year-Old Daughter, Then Kills Self After Abducting Her

Police said the girl, who had multiple stab wounds, died at a hospital and that Ordonez Barrios was pronounced dead at a hospital from self-inflicted stab wounds.

By AP and Staff Reports

KTMD-TV

A 1-year-old girl from Texas was stabbed to death by her own father, who then killed himself following an Amber Alert pursuit Wednesday in southwest Houston, police said.

Police in Rosenberg, just west of Houston, said that when 24-year-old Alexander Ordoñez Barrios exited the tow truck after a 45-minute chase, he stabbed himself and it was apparent that his daughter, Leylani Ordoñez, had been injured, Telemundo affiliate KTMD-TV reported.

At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, police had responded to a Rosenberg towing and automotive repair business after the owner said his former employee, Ordonez Barrios, had stabbed him multiple times and stolen his tow truck. The business owner, who was taken to a hospital, was expected to survive.

Police said that after stealing the tow truck, Ordonez Barrios drove to an apartment complex in Rosenberg, forced his way into an apartment where a babysitter was caring for his daughter, and forcefully took her. Police then issued an Amber Alert.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, police in nearby Sugar Land located the tow truck and a 45-minute chase ensued that ended when officers put out spike strips.

