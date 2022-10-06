Tennessee

Tennessee Family's Dogs Attack Kids and Mom, Killing the Siblings

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon

Shelby Sheriff's Office
Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said.

The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

WATN-TV in Memphis reports animal control removed the two pit bulls from the home.

The investigation remains active. No further information was immediately released.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Tennessee
