Teenager, Arrested in Connection With Capitol Riot, Assaulted by Inmate

A teenager believed to be the youngest suspect arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot was punched by a fellow inmate and has tested positive for COVID-19, defense attorneys said Monday.

The suspect, Bruno Joseph Cua, 18, is asking to be released from the Grady County Jail in Oklahoma, where he has largely been in solitary confinement since he was arrested Feb. 5, defense attorney William Zapf said in court papers seeking his pretrial release.

"Mr. Cua was assaulted and then threatened by a fellow inmate over this past weekend," Zapf wrote. "We understand that the inmate struck Mr. Cua in the face with his open hand, injuring his nose, over the use of the phone, and then threatened him regarding the incident."

On Saturday, a COVID-19 test for Cua came back positive, Zapf said. His attorneys argued that he is ready to safely self-quarantine, perhaps at a hotel, if he is released.

