What to Know A college freshman was stabbed to death in a park near Columbia University on Wednesday

Police say 18-year-old Tessa Majors was a freshman at Barnard College

No arrests have been made in her brutal murder, according to police

A college student was found dead in Morningside Park with several stab wounds to her body, killed in an apparent armed robbery, police and school officials said.

The 18-year-old, identified as Tessa Majors from Virginia, was a first-year student at Barnard College, according to the school. She was found Wednesday evening by a security guard near an entrance to the park at West 116th Street and Morningside Avenue, police said.

There were multiple stab wounds to her face and body, according to police. A law enforcement source said a witness saw a group of people running from where the body was found.

A campus-wide text that went out to students and staff said one male suspect may have been wearing a green jacket and a mask.

In an email to students, the school said that Majors was "just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life," and that her family was en route to the city.

The college freshman played in a band and she recently had her first show in October, according to her Instagram posts.

"This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core," Barnard President Sian Leah Beilock said in the letter, adding that counseling services would be available all day Thursday.

Columbia University President Lee Bollinger also released a statement, describing her attack Thursday as an "unthinkable tragedy." He said he and other members of the university's senior leadership were working closely with Barnard and the NYPD to better understand the details.