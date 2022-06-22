Largest Burmese Python Ever Captured in Florida Everglades Had Hoofs in Stomach

A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.

The invasive female python weighed in at 215 pounds, was nearly 18 feet long and had 122 developing eggs, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a news release.

The team used radio transmitters transplanted in male “scout" snakes to study python movements, breeding behaviors and habitat use, said Ian Bartoszek, wildlife biologist and environmental science project manager for the conservancy's program.

“How do you find the needle in the haystack? You could use a magnet, and in a similar way our male scout snakes are attracted to the biggest females around,” Bartoszek said.

The team used a scout snake named Dionysus — or Dion for short — in an area of the western Everglades.

“We knew he was there for a reason, and the team found him with the largest female we have seen to date.”

Biologist Ian Easterling and intern Kyle Findley helped capture the female snake and haul it through the woods to the field truck.

A necropsy also found hoof cores in the snake's digest system, meaning that an adult white-tailed deer was its last meal.

The capture comes less than a week after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the upcoming 2022 Python Challenge in the Everglades.

The 10-day event will run from August 5 to 14, with prizes going to participants who catch the most and the biggest pythons. The prizes include $2,500 for the most pythons captured and $1,500 for the longest python caught.

The event began as a way for hunters to help control the population of the invasive Burmese python in the Florida Everglades.

Last year's challenge involved more than 600 people from 25 states.

National Geographic documented this discovery, highlighting the continued impact of the invasive pythons, which are known for rapid reproduction and depletion of surrounding native wildlife.

Bartoszek said the removal of female pythons plays a critical role in disrupting the breeding cycle.

Mike Kimmel scours the Everglades looking for Burmese pythons to capture. Kimmel contracts with the South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program to catch the invasive species and reduce the population of Burmese pythons in the Everglades.

“This is the wildlife issue of our time for southern Florida," he said.

Since the conservancy’s python program began in 2013, they've removed over 1,000 pythons from approximately 100 square miles in southwest Florida.

Over that stretch, necropsies have found dozens of white-tailed deer inside Burmese pythons. Data researchers at the University of Florida have documented 24 species of mammals, 47 species of birds and 2 reptile species from pythons' stomachs.

Prior to the recent discovery, the largest female removed through the conservancy’s program weighed 185 pounds and was the heaviest python captured at the time in Florida, officials said.