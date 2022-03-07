Florida Teacher Hospitalized After Attack by 5-Year-Old Student, Police Say

A teacher was hospitalized after a 5-year-old student attacked her in an elementary school in Pembroke Pines, Florida, police said.

The incident happened Wednesday at Pines Lakes Elementary School, and a police report described the incident as an aggravated assault with hands, fist or feet.

According to the report, the incident began when two students, ages 4 and 5, started throwing things around the classroom and at the teachers, then started flipping over chairs.

One of the teachers took the 5-year-old into a smaller "cool down" room and that's where the student attacked her, the report said.

The teacher got on the school radio and said she needed help, and that's when an officer responded and found her sitting against a wall "appearing to be in a faint state," the report said.

The teacher needed help getting up and was "clearly weak and dazed" and began coughing and dry heaving, the report said.

The officer requested a rescue unit respond to the school as the teacher "continued to blink and breathe regularly but at no point was able to vocally respond or show signs of a response," the report said.

Rescue workers arrived and put the teacher on a stretcher, she was was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

The report said the officer contacted the child protective investigations section, who said they would be responding to the child's home.

Pembroke Pines Police officials confirmed Monday the student will not be charged in the incident.

In a message to parents and staff Wednesday, the school's principal, Susan Sasse, said the campus was secure at all times during the incident.

"As always, the health, safety and well being of our students and staff continues to be my highest priority," the principal's message read.