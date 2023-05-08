Teachers will soon receive the greatest gift of all: summer vacation!
But that also means the school year is nearing an end and it's time to show a little extra appreciation for educators.
Teacher's Appreciation Week is from May 8 to May 12, according to the National Education Association. That means major retailers, restaurants and other companies will be offering discounts and special perks to educators – some of which are actually available year-round.
Here are some of the freebies and deals teachers can receive as the country shows appreciation before school is out for summer.
1-800-Flowers: $15 off on select teacher appreciation flower arrangements and gifts
Adidas: Get 30% off
Amazon: The #FoundItOnAmazon Teacher Deals page compiles discounted teacher-related items
Apple: Save up to $200 on computers and accessories
Applebees: Free appetizer through May 13, 20% off from May 8 through May 12
Barnes and Noble: 25% off
Buffalo Wild Wings: 20% off dine-in or carry-out orders
Cole Haan: 20% off
Costco: $20 gift card with a new membership
Crayola: 20% off their Teacher Gifts section at Crayola.com with the code EDUCATORS
Crocs: 25% orders from Crocs.com through May
Dell: 10% off select computers and electronics
Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub with the purchase of another medium sub
Hanes: 10% off (also applies for retired educators)
Headspace: Free annual subscription
Insomnia Cookies: Free six-pack of cookies with any $5 purchase
J. Crew: 15% off in-store and online
Lenovo: 5% off
Office Depot: 30% back in bonus rewards on qualifying in-store purchases
Party City: Between 10% and 20% on qualifying purchases
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery: 20% off meals for teachers
Potbelly: Free cookie or fountain drink
Reebok: 50% off online purchases
Samsung: Up to 30% off through Education Offers Program
Sonic: Free cheeseburger with purchase through Sonic app
Staples: 5% back on purchases
Under Armour: 20% off
Vineyard Vines: 15% off
Whataburger: Free breakfast item