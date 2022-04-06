A California Lottery Winner Pushed the Wrong Button — and Won $10 Million Prize

What to Know A California Lottery scratcher at a Tarzana Vons supermarket was bought by accident.

The woman who bought it said she accidentally pushed the wrong button.

She ended up winning a shocking $10 million.

After an accidental bump at a Tarzana Vons supermarket, a woman ended up selecting $30 of the wrong scratcher — but it really turned out to be the right one, because she would end up winning an incredible $10 million.

“I’m still in shock,” LaQuedra Edwards said.

Edwards said she visited the store in November 2021. She had just dropped $40 into the California Lottery scratcher machine and was about to make her selection.

A “rude” customer bumped into her, she said, making her accidentally select a $30 200X Scratchers ticket. This was not what she was going to pick.

“He just bumped into me, didn’t say a thing and just walked out the door,” Edwards told the California Lottery.

Normally, she bought cheaper-priced scratchers and was irritated that most of her money had gone to one ticket.

She went to her car and scratched the $30 ticket. To her amazement, she’d won the top prize: $10 million.

“I didn’t really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car,” Edwards said. “I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking this can’t be right,” she said.

Edwards plans to buy a house and start a non-profit.

“All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, ‘I’m rich!’” she said.