Tanks, trucks, howitzers from Texas are headed to DC for Trump's military parade

We're just a few weeks away from what's expected to be a massive military parade in D.C. President Donald Trump is planning the parade for June 14 to coincide with the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army. It's also his birthday.

New details are taking shape as the date gets closer.

The parade is expected to take place along Constitution Avenue between 15th and 23rd streets, with more than 100 military vehicles expected to be part of it.

For the first time, we're starting to get a look at some of those military vehicles. Huge tanks are being loaded onto trains north of Austin, Texas, en route to D.C.

"There are going to be a total of 28 of these tanks going to the parade in D.C.," Col. Kamil Sztalkoper, director of public affairs, III Armored Corps, said.

Dozens of huge trucks and howitzers also will travel to D.C. from Texas.

"This is about 50% of the approximately 150 vehicles that are going to be in the Army birthday parade on 14 June," Sztalkoper said.

On Memorial Day, Trump spoke about the upcoming military parade, saying, "We're going to have a great time; we are going to have a great celebration."

Here's the expected schedule of events on parade day:

8 a.m. — guest entry for the Army Fitness Competition and Festival, which is expected to be on the National Mall

2 p.m. — guest entry for the parade

6:30 p.m. — parade and celebration begin

9:30 p.m. — event ends

Near the White House on Tuesday, some visitors, including Lewis from Michigan, are in favor of all this.

"What better place to be at?" he said.

Others, though, are not exactly excited about all of it.

"I don't think we should have a military-style parade for any leader of the United States' birthday," said another visitor, Andrea. "I think it gives a bad taste in your mouth."

14th Street Bridge may be used, according to planning doc on bridges that can support heavy loads

A law enforcement source tells News4 the plan right now is to have most of the heavy equipment stored in West Potomac Park. Metal plates may be put down along Constitution Avenue to support the equipment.

It's not yet known which, if any, bridge this equipment would have to travel over to enter the District. The Army told News4 they are having ongoing meetings to finalize the plan.

A planning document detailing bridges that can support heavy equipment shows the 14th Street Bridge would likely be used in this event.