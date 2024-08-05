2024 Paris Olympics

Swimmer Luana Alonso kicked out of Olympic Village for ‘inappropriate' behavior: Report

By Jennifer Vazquez

A young swimmer is at the center of controversy after allegedly being kicked out of the Olympic Village for creating an "inappropriate" environment.

Luana Alonso, a student at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, who was competing at the Olympics for her native Paraguay, according to the report, is a specialist at the 100m butterfly. She debuted in the Tokyo Olympics placing 28th in the 100m butterfly. During the Paris Olympics, Alonso took part in the same competition, but she did not advance to the semifinals, coming in 6th place.

However, it wasn't her performance during the Paris Olympics that has shined a spotlight on the 20-year-old. Rather it is her alleged behavior, including her leaving the Olympic Village, that was not to the liking of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee.

After announcing she was retiring from swimming during the Paris Olympics, Alonso was allegedly seen taking in the sites of the City of Lights and even going to Disneyland Paris, all this while still staying at the Olympic Village.

Larissa Schaerer, mission head of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, asked for her to immediately leave the Olympic Village, saying that her presence "had created an inappropriate environment for the Paraguayan team," according to the report.

NBC New York reached out to the Paraguayan Olympic Committee for comment.

