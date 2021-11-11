Suspect in Capitol Riot Attack on Officer Arrested After Another Suspect Identifies Him

An Alabama man accused of hitting a Capitol police officer with a flagpole on Jan. 6 was arrested Wednesday after another riot suspect identified him, according to the Justice Department.
Gregory Lamar Nix, 52, is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, and other charges.
He was arrested in Cleveland, Alabama, where he lives, and made his first court appearance Wednesday in the Northern District of Alabama, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia. It is unclear if Nix has a lawyer.
