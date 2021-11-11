Suspect in Capitol Riot Attack on Officer Arrested After Another Suspect Identifies Him

An Alabama man accused of hitting a Capitol police officer with a flagpole on Jan. 6 was arrested Wednesday after another riot suspect identified him, according to the Justice Department.

Gregory Lamar Nix, 52, is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, and other charges.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

He was arrested in Cleveland, Alabama, where he lives, and made his first court appearance Wednesday in the Northern District of Alabama, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia. It is unclear if Nix has a lawyer.

U.S. Capitol insurrection defendant Landon Copeland spoke with News4’s Scott MacFarlane in a jailhouse interview as he awaits trial on charges of assaulting police on the frontlines. This interview was recorded over two phone calls. Editor’s Note: Copeland misstated that Derek Chauvin was killed by a police officer. Derek Chauvin is a former police officer who has been convicted of...

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.