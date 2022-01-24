Suspect Charged in Slaying of Dad Who Was Carrying Daughter's Birthday Cake to Texas Chuck E. Cheese

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Texas authorities have charged a man accused of fatally shooting a father as he held a birthday cake meant for his 6-year-old daughter who was waiting for him at a nearby Chuck E. Cheese.

Antoine Daniel Badon, 27, is charged with murder in the Dec. 31 death of Calogero Duenes, who was holding the cake for his oldest daughter, Serina, when he was shot outside the restaurant in Humble. "We are happy to get some resolution to the family and hopefully get the family some answers to what happened to their loved one,” Humble Police Detective Lt. Eric Squier said Monday.

Records from the Harris County Jail on Monday afternoon show Badon remains in the facility.

It was not immediately clear Monday afternoon if Badon has been arraigned. An attorney believed to be representing him was unable to be reached for comment.

Duenes, 24, was described as a doting father of two by his sister in-law, Rosemarie Uresti, 18.

“I feel so sorry for my nieces,” Uresti told NBC News earlier this month. “They have to grow up without a father now. He was a good father. He did everything for them.”

