Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Abducting Two Daughters From Home Where Two Boys Found Dead

A man accused of abducting his two young daughters from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead was arrested on Sunday after a three-state search for the children, state officials said. The two girls were found safe and the father is being held in custody.

Authorities began searching for 7-year-old Nora Jackson and 3-year-old Aven Jackson after the young girls were reported missing from a house in Leavenworth, 40 minutes south of Kansas City, Kansas, NBC affiliate KSHB-TV reported. Their disappearance sparked Amber Alerts in Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet Saturday that the two young girls had been abducted by their father, Donny Jackson, 40, who was also believed to have been involved in a double homicide of two boys found at the Leavenworth home.

To recap the info from our website - the two girls are believed to have been abducted by Donny Jackson, who may have been involved in a double homicide of two other children — Kansas AMBER Alert (@ksamberalert) October 24, 2020

The young boys were not immediately identified, but Maj. Jim Sherley, of Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, said during a news conference on Saturday he believed the boys were 11 and 14 and were the girls' siblings.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com