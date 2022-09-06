2020 Presidential Election

Surveillance Video Shows Ga. ‘Fake Elector' Escorting Operatives Into Elections Office Before Alleged Data Breach

The video was obtained by NBC News

Coffee County via AP

Newly obtained video shows the former head of Coffee County Republicans escorting members of a forensics firm hired by a Trump-allied lawyer into a Georgia elections office shortly before an alleged data breach in January 2021.

The video, which was obtained by NBC News, shows Cathy Latham, the chairwoman of the Coffee County GOP at the time, greeting and escorting members of the tech firm SullivanStrickler into the office on Jan. 7, 2021, the same day as a data breach that is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The video shows scenes only from outside the office.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Tuesday described the attacks on his family after he did not reverse the election results in Georgia at the request of former President Donald Trump.
