Supreme Court declines to immediately block West Point from considering race in admissions process

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed West Point to continue to consider race in its admissions process for now, rebuffing a request made by a conservative group.

In a brief order, the court denied a request brought by Students for Fair Admissions, the same conservative group that brought the cases that led to the court’s ruling last year that ended affirmative action in higher education. That decision struck down admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

"The record before this Court is underdeveloped, and this order should not be construed as expressing any view on the merits of the constitutional question," the order said.

West Point, based in New York state, provides higher education for U.S. Army cadets who go on to become officers after graduation. It is one of five such service academies, including the Naval Academy in Maryland and the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

The Supreme Court ruling included a footnote saying that it did not resolve whether service academies like West Point could continue to consider race in admissions “in light of the potentially distinct interests that military academies may present.”

The challengers, who have brought a similar claim against the Naval Academy, had asked the court to rule before Jan. 31, which is the deadline for people to apply to West Point for admission this year.

