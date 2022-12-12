Supreme Court Takes Up Second Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Case

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a second bid to revive President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, which will be heard in February alongside a case the justices have already agreed to hear.

In both the cases, lower courts blocked the plan, meaning the Supreme Court will have the final say on whether it ever goes into effect.

The case the court said Monday that it would take up involves two holders of student loan debt, Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor, who claimed the administration had failed to follow the correct procedure in announcing the plan. A federal judge in Texas invalided it nationwide, prompting the administration to turn to the Supreme Court.

In a brief order, the high court said it would weigh both whether Brown and Taylor had standing to bring their lawsuit and, if they did, whether the plan was lawful.

