Subway is introducing a value meal for footlong sandwiches, it announced Friday, joining fast food competitors like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King and Wendy's in creating cheaper meal options to try and bring customers back.

Beginning Aug. 26, any footlong sub can be ordered for $6.99. This stands in stark contrast to the sub's normal price, which ranges from $10 to $14, depending on the city.

Those ordering must use the promo code "699FL" on the Subway App or website to unlock the deal, which will run until Sept. 8. Add-ons will cost extra.

Subway is in good company: The past four months have seen many chains use this strategy to lure back diners, who have been critical of rising prices. McDonalds introduced a $5 Meal Deal in June, which it decided to extend a month later. It includes a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries and a small soft drink.

Burger King also launched and extended a $5 Your Way Meal, offering the choice of three sandwiches, as well as chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

Taco Bell is selling a $7 Luxe Cravings Box value meal, which gets customers a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink.

Wendy's offers a 2 for $3 breakfast meal, allowing customers to choose two items from a spread of breakfast sandwiches, a side of potatoes and a medium hot coffee.

Subway says its new deal is "as big as its iconic footlong sandwiches," according to its press release.

"Today's diner is stretched more than ever, and too often that means a tradeoff on quality, variety or flavor to find an affordable meal," said Subway North America President Doug Fry in the statement. "Our menu is full of footlongs for every budget, and this new deal means our guests can get the sandwiches they crave at a great value."

The fast food chain will also offer sweet and savory footlong snacks, all priced at $5 and under.