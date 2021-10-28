Perry County

Student-Staff Lap Dances at Kentucky High School Lead to Disciplinary Actions

The lap dances occurred during Hazard High School's homecoming festivities

By Minyvonne Burke | NBC News

The Washington Post

The superintendent of a Perry County, Kentucky, school district said disciplinary actions were taken after photos posted to social media showed high school students giving lap dances to staff members.

Hazard Independent School District Superintendent Sondra Combs said she was made aware of the images on Tuesday and launched an investigation the following day.

The pictures were posted on the Hazard High School Athletic page but have since been removed. They are still circulating on social media sites and show scantily clad male and female students appearing to touch and dance in front of staff members.

