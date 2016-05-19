Student Returns Missing Dog to Couple, Receives $10K Reward

The 4-month-old Boston Terrier belongs to Michael Steel, who was a spokesman for former House Speaker John Boehner, and his wife

Cash
Getty Images

A high school student has returned a missing puppy to a man who was a spokesman for former House Speaker John Boehner. 

The 4-month-old Boston Terrier named Maggie belongs to Michael Steel and his wife, who offered $10,000 for the dog's return. Eighteen-year-old Rasheeda Smith returned the dog to the Washington couple Wednesday night after seeing television reports that the pet was missing.

Mary Kathryn Steel says she and her husband gave Smith a check for the money that was promised. 

Smith told the owners she found the dog inside her travel carrier near a Metro station and took the puppy home. Maggie had disappeared Tuesday afternoon after Michael Steel's car was broken into.

He says the couple posted signs throughout Washington offering the reward.

