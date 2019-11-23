Stranger Hacks Into Baby Monitor, Tells Child, ‘I Love You’

The Chinese manufacturer has been criticized for making devices that are easy to access without authorization

Seattle8
via Getty Images

A stranger hacked a Seattle couple's baby monitor and used it to peer around their home remotely and tell the pair's 3-year-old, "I love you," the child's mother said and NBC News reported.

The parents' concerns were aired Friday by NBC News affiliate KING TV, which identified the shaken mother and father by their first names only, Jo and John.

"We were both downstairs working in our office here, and our daughter called out," Jo said. "She's saying, 'Mommy, mommy.' She said the voice is talking to me."

U.S. & World

Trump Impeachment 16 hours ago

Hints of Mueller: How the Russia Probe Informs Democrats’ Case on Impeachment

sports 1 hour ago

Yankees Land Gerrit Cole on Record $324M, 9-Year Deal: Source

Jo went upstairs to check: "I said, 'What's going on?' And she said the man said, 'Jaden, I love you.' And I said, 'What!"

It's not the first time the monitor brand in question, Fredi, made by Shenzhen Jinbaixun Technology Co., Ltd., according to its website, has come under fire for being comparatively easy to access.

Get more at Read More

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us