Stranded Marcin Gortat offered $1K to whoever brought him gas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Marcin Gortat had quite the Tuesday afternoon.

The former Wizards center who played for four teams between 2007 and 2019 was enjoying a sunny Florida afternoon on a lake in Orlando when his boat ran out of gas. Out of options, he took to Twitter to find help.

Ok seriously now !!!😅 I run out of gas in my boat on the middle of the lake down in Orlando !!! First who will bring me half a gallon of gasoline I will pay $1000 !!!! 🔥🙏🏼🙌🏼 — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) November 30, 2021

Gortat offered $1,000 to anyone who could bring him a half-gallon of gas and help get him back to the mainland. Twenty-two minutes after his initial tweet, Gortat posted an update: He had been saved.

Safe by a woman 😂🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/3d9BTwoqsK — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) November 30, 2021

It’s been over a year and a half since the Polish Hammer announced his retirement from the NBA. Having made over $95 million in his career, he felt comfortable offering up $1,000 to get out of his predicament.

No word on whether the woman who eventually came to his rescue with gas cashed in on his social-media offer.