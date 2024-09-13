NASA

Stranded astronauts plan to vote in the 2024 election from space

The two American astronauts stuck on the International Space Station through February will still be able to cast their ballots while in orbit.

By Jane C. Timm | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The two American astronauts stranded on the International Space Station through February said Friday they plan to vote in the November election from space.

“I sent down my request for a ballot today,” one of the astronauts, Butch Wilmore, said on a call with reporters on Friday afternoon. “It’s a very important role that we play as citizens including those elections, and NASA makes it very easy for us to do that.”

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The other, Sunita Williams, agreed with the sentiment.

“It’s a very important duty that we have as citizens and looking forward to being able to vote from space, which is pretty cool,” she said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.
nasa, decision 2024
NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams inside the vestibule between the forward port on the International Space Station’s Harmony module and the Starliner spacecraft. (NASA)

Election officials in Harris County, Texas — where NASA’s Johnson Space Station is located — said they work with NASA to send astronauts a PDF with clickable boxes to make their choices. The PDF is password protected to ensure a secret ballot.

“Before sending the astronauts their ballot, it is transferred to a fillable document so that they can make their selections, save it, and send it back. A test ballot with a unique password is always sent first. Once they vote on their live ballot, it is returned, printed, and processed with other ballots,” Rosio Torres-Segura, a spokesperson for the county clerk, said in an email to NBC News this week.

U.S. & World

Ohio 25 mins ago

Bomb threats force second consecutive day of school closures in Springfield, Ohio

Crime and Courts 47 mins ago

Judge frees Colorado paramedic convicted in death of Elijah McClain from prison

Astronauts have been voting from space since 1997, the year the Texas legislature passed a bill allowing NASA employees to vote from space. David Wolf was the first American to vote from space while aboard the Mir Space Station in 1997, the agency said, while NASA astronaut Kate Rubins voted from the International Space Station in the 2020 election.

Wilmore and Williams have been stuck on the International Space Station since early June after their spacecraft ran into several problems midflight for what was supposed to be a roughly eight-day mission. The astronauts will come back to Earth on a SpaceX capsule rather than on the Boeing Starliner spacecraft they rode into orbit.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

NASA
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us