Amsterdam

Stowaway Survives 11-Hour Flight to Amsterdam in Wheel Section of Cargo Plane

As of Monday morning, the man's status was unclear

Cargolux Airlines International Boeing 747-4HQF(ER) landing in Amsterdam
Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A man who was discovered hiding in the wheel section of a cargo plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport on Sunday survived an 11-hour flight, Dutch military police have said.

"The man is doing well under the circumstances and has been transported to the hospital," said the military police, or Marechaussee, in a statement on Sunday. They said that the stowaway had been found in the nose wheel of the cargo plane that had originally departed from South Africa.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"Our first concern of course was for his health," Marechausse spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds said. "This is definitely very unusual that someone was able to survive the cold at such a height — very, very unusual."

As of Monday morning, the man's status was unclear. NBC News has contacted the Dutch military police for further comment.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 6 hours ago

Trial to Begin for Cops Accused of Violating Floyd's Rights

Julian Assange 5 hours ago

Assange Granted Appeal in UK to Fight Extradition to US

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

This article tagged under:

Amsterdam
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us