Stories From You: “Why I Quit My Job”

NBC readers tell us why they quit in the midst of a pandemic driving The Great Resignation.

By Andrew Williams

The last year has seen a surge in job resignations fueling a trend experts are calling “The Great Resignation.” Despite the pandemic, the number of people quitting their jobs hit a record high in November. We gathered stories detailing why people are leaving their jobs from readers like you through a short survey. 

Want to share your story with us? Take the survey here.

Resignation Trends During the Pandemic Deviate From Previous Recessions

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federal Reserve Economic Data
Credit: Andrew Williams/NBC

Source: NBC readers
Credit: Andrew Williams/NBC

