Toys R Us

Still Several Days Remaining of ‘Geoffrey's Birthday' Toys R Us Event Inside Macy's

The event runs at all Macy's locations through Sunday, Oct. 23

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

There's still several days remaining in the "Geoffrey's Birthday" event as part of a Toys R Us pop-up inside all Macy's locations as part of a commemoration of the giraffe mascot's birthday.

The nine-day event runs from Oct. 15 through Oct. 23, with a different theme taking over the pop-up for each day of the event.

A store scavenger hunt, giveaways and other activities for the kids are part of each pop-up, with the theme of each day providing a unique twist on the fun of the event.

The event began this past Saturday with "Barbie Day", and was followed up by "Fisher-Price Day" and "Geoffrey's Birthday."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Tuesday marked National Geographic STEM Day at the Toys R Us pop-ups, which offer a mini Fools' Gold Dig Kit for kids to excavate a gem to bring home.

The following themed days are scheduled for the remainder of the event:

  • Wednesday, Oct. 19: Rainbow Loom Day
  • Thursday, Oct. 20: Play-Doh Day
  • Friday, Oct. 21: Pokémon Day
  • Saturday, Oct. 22: Lego Day
  • Sunday, Oct. 23: L.O.L. Surprise Day

A full list of the 15 Macy's locations in Illinois can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Toys R UsShoppingGeoffrey's BirthdayToys R Us
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us