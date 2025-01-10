Steve Guttenberg awoke Thursday morning to a grim reality: The treacherous wildfire that tore through the Pacific Palisades had left his once-lush neighborhood charred and unrecognizable.

With homes smoldered, streets emptied and friends scattered by evacuation orders, Guttenberg counted himself among the fortunate. His property was miraculously spared. But the actor-producer still struggled to reconcile his relief with the haunting sight of his ravaged, once lavish community.

“Just this morning, I woke up and I was really conscious of my mental state and my mental health, because the last three days, I've seen so much tragedy,” said Guttenberg, pacing through the ruins of his neighborhood. He said his home has electricity but no running water.

Guttenberg thanked God that his block was safe, but he said about 20 homes were burned “pretty bad” in his 80-home community after wind-whipped fires tore across Los Angeles, destroying homes, clogging roadways as tens of thousands fled as the fires burned uncontained Wednesday. He said the fires are the worst he's ever seen in his 66-years.

The wildfires have burned the homes of several celebrities including Billy Crystal, Carey Elwes and Paris Hilton.

Guttenberg said he never expected all of this to happen.

“It’s like when someone dies suddenly,” he said. “It’s like when someone gets hit by a car. You never expect that to happen. That’s how shocking it was.”

During Guttenberg’s stroll, it was an eerie scene with scorched palm trees, homes reduced to ash and rubble, and the daytime skies casted an ominous twilight over the devastation.

“I've seen people scared, people in wheelchairs, mothers and fathers trying to find their kids, people having anxiety and panic attacks,” said Guttenberg, who returned to his neighborhood to help others who stayed behind with relief efforts. He has helped move cars to clear the street, handed out food and assisted neighbors from out their homes.

"All these houses behind me burned to the ground where their families enjoyed wonderful times together with their friends and family," said Guttenberg while pointing at one charred home before dropping his head in sadness. “There's really a lot of pain going on right now. I'm doing whatever I can to help alleviate it.”

Although wildfires occur naturally, climate change amplifies their intensity and how quickly they can spread. Meteorologist Chase Cain explains two of the strongest links between climate change and the wildfire emergency in Southern California.

For those looking to help, Guttenberg suggested starting with a simple call or text to ask displaced neighbors what they might need like food, supplies or emotional support. He also encouraged those who can return to their homes, if safe, to check on their property and assist others in assessing the damage.

Guttenberg, the star of films like “Short Circuit,” “Police Academy and ”Three Men and a Baby," is unsure how the film and TV industry will able to help during the beginning of awards season.

“Everybody’s gonna do what regular people do: Help each other, give each other food and water, help each other in their backyards, in their front yards,” he said. “Even though somebody’s an actor, producer, writer, director, we’re all just people. .. Maybe people can donate at one point to some sort of fund. But I just think, be a good neighbor right now.”

When asked about the timeline for his neighborhood's recovery, Guttenberg thinks it could take anywhere from five to 10 years to rebuild and fully heal.

“It’s going to be a lot of work,” he said. “It’s going to be unbelievable to try to rebuild this. Rebuild all the beautiful trees, homes and retail shops and lifestyle. The psychology of it all, it’s going to take a long time.”