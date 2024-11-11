Donald Trump

Stephen Miller expected to be named Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy

Miller, a staunch hardliner on immigration policy, worked in the White House during Trump’s first term in office

By Garrett Haake and Rebecca Shabad | NBC News

Stephen Miller arrives for a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Lancaster Airport on Nov. 3 in Lititz, Pa.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy at the White House, a source with knowledge of the transition team's plans said Monday, NBC News reports.

While Trump hasn't made his choice public yet, Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to confirm the news in a post on X as he reacted to CNN's report about Miller being chosen for the role.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

"This is another fantastic pick by the president. Congrats @StephenM!" Vance said.

Miller, a staunch hardliner on immigration policy, worked in the White House during Trump's first term in office, serving both as director of speechwriting and as a senior adviser to the president.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Since leaving the White House, he has run the group America First Legal, which he founded with former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.  More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumppoliticsDecision 2024
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us