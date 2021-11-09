Four wild stats from Steph's 50-point game in Warriors' win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Steph Curry is the greatest show on the planet right now.
The latest proof of that statement came Monday night when Curry dropped 50 points in the Warriors' incredible 127-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center.
Curry hadn't scored more than 20 points in any of the last four Warriors games, but he blitzed the Hawks for 24 first-half points. He was even better in the third quarter alone as he dropped in 21 points to pace a 41-20 quarter for Golden State that completely flipped the game.
Curry made 14 of his 28 shots from the field, including 9-of-19 from 3-pointer range. He also made all 13 of his free throw attempts. As if that wasn't enough, he dished out 10 assists, grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals. He was a staggering plus-31 in 35 minutes.
Curry now is the third player in Warriors history with at least 10 50-plus point games. He probably will catch Rick Barry, but Wilt Chamberlain has a ... comfortable lead.
While Curry had scored 50 points nine other times, he never had 10 assists in any of those games. That changed Monday night, as he became the oldest player ever (33 years old and 239 days) with that stat line.
Add in his plus-minus and Curry accomplished something no else has done in the last 25 years.
Curry and James Harden were linked by all the titanic Warriors-Rockets games and series during Golden State's five-year NBA Finals run, and now the two superstars share a bit of NBA history.
Curry continues to wow NBA fans, teammates and peers alike with his eyepopping performances. Monday night's 50-point explosion certainly won't be the last.