State Dept. Watchdog Investigating Missing Trump Gifts Meant for Foreign Dignitaries

The State Department inspector general is investigating whether Trump administration officials helped themselves to expensive Trump-branded gifts meant for foreign dignitaries, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating whether political appointees of then-President Donald Trump removed the taxpayer-funded presents from the State Department gift vault in January and took them home, a department official with knowledge of the events said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The official said the dollar value of the missing gifts is “significant.”

For more on this story, go to NBC News.