St. Vincent Warns of Volcanic Eruption, Orders Evacuations

Authorities in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent said Wednesday they believe an active volcano is in danger of exploding and have ordered mandatory evacuations.

The island's emergency management office switched the alert level to red and said the first cruise line will arrive after nightfall to evacuate those who live near the La Soufriere volcano. It was not immediately clear how many people would be evacuated, where the ship would take them or if they would remain temporarily aboard.

Officials said the dome of the volcano located on the island's northern region could be seen glowing by nightfall. The alert issued Wednesday evening follows days of seismic activity around La Soufriere.

The volcano last erupted in 1979, and a previous eruption in 1902 killed some 1,600 people.