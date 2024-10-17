SSI recipients could get an extra check in November. Here's what to know

Heads up, Social Security recipients: An extra check could be heading your way.

Thanks to a quirk in the 2024 and 2025 calendars, two checks could be delivered to recipients instead of one, starting next month.

Supplemental Security Income recipients typically receive their checks on the first of each month, but in November this year, a second check will also come at the end. That's because of a rule where if the first of the month falls on a holiday or weekend, the checks are delivered the previous weekday.

In December, the first of the month falls on a Sunday, which means checks for the month of December will instead be delivered on Nov. 29, according to the Social Security Administration's calendar.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

That doesn't mean there will be no checks in December, however.

A similar calendar quirk will actually affect check delivery for every month through March, with each start of the month falling on either a holiday or a weekend.

For January, checks will actually be delivered on Dec. 31. For February, checks will be delivered on Jan. 31 and for March, checks will be delivered on Feb. 28.

There will then be no checks delivered in March before things return to normal in April.

That's not the only change coming for social security recipients.

The Social Security Administration on Oct. 10 announced millions of retired Americans will soon see a 2.5% cost-of-living adjustment for benefit payments. At the same time, the agency revealed a higher threshold for earnings subject to Social Security payroll taxes, known as the "taxable maximum" or "wage base," according to CNBC.