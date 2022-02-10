Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport employees found the owner of a stranded teddy bear on Wednesday after pictures of the stuffed animal went viral on Facebook and Twitter.

The teddy bear had been at the airport for over a month before the Wisconsin airport officials decided to post a message on social media looking for its owner on Feb. 4, gaining nearly 12,500 shares.

“We couldn’t have done this without each of you helping to spread the word about a lost teddy bear at our Airport,” the airport wrote on Facebook. “We can’t wait to share more details about ‘Teddy’ as we work to reunite him with his family!”

As users pointed out, the bear with a mended little red heart appeared to be given out to children born with congenital heart defects. “We recognize how special this bear must be to someone,” the airport wrote.

During the bear’s over-a-month-long layover, he was going on an adventure around the airport with Violet the monkey, another left-behind stuffed animal from March 2020. They visited multiple stores in the dining area, sat on a plane, dressed up as a pilot and checked out “beary cute” decorations at Starbucks.