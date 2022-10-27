It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's SpaceX's Rocket Burning Across the Sky

Spacex successfully launched a Falcon 9 aircraft into low-Earth orbit Thursday night, giving Southern California residents a show as the craft shot across the sky after sunset.

The Falcon 9 launch of 53 Starlink satellites was launching from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The launch sent more than 50 satellites up into the sky Oct. 27, 2022.

"Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean," Spacex's site read.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Video taken by NBCLA's Tony Shin out of Murrieta showed the spacecraft dancing across the sky.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/bIFlERy14S — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 28, 2022

The Tesla CEO is now the owner of the social media company.

The American Meteor Society said it received 133 reports of a bright meteor, also known as a fireball event, that occurred over Arizona and Nevada on Monday.