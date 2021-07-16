‘Space Jam: A New Legacy' Soundtrack Brings Fresh Sound, Big Names, 90s Memories

Your browser does not support iframes.

The highly-anticipated “Space Jam: A New Legacy” movie is finally here – and so is the star-studded, all-star soundtrack.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The 2021 sequel to the 1996 animated classic “Space Jam” debuted in theaters Friday, 25 years after the original broke box office records to become the highest-grossing basketball movie of all time.

The new film follows NBA star LeBron James and his son, Dom, as the two are stuck in a digital realm where James must guide them back home safety by, of course, battling it out on the court. Bugs, Lola, Daffy, Porky, and the whole Looney Tunes crew team up with the father and son duo for an epic Tunes versus Goons basketball game.

But what’s a movie without a banging soundtrack? Many would say not much.

The original film’s soundtrack birthed timeless classics such as Monica’s iconic ballad “For Your I Will,” Seal’s “Fly Like an Eagle” cover, and R. Kelly’s motivational – and karaoke go-to for decades – “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Busta Rhymes, Method Man, D’Angelo, Quad City DJs, Coolio, Salt-N-Pepa, Jay-Z, Changing Faces, and a few others rapped and crooned the essence of 90s R&B and Hip-Hop on the original’s track list.

The 2021 soundtrack offers a new sound, big names, and a dash of nostalgia.

Kirk Franklin kicked off the soundtrack with “We Win,” a gospel and Hip-Hop-infused banger supported by rapper Lil Baby and big vocal harmonies of an anointed choir.

New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne joined 24kGoldn to “Control the World,” while John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Symba soared on “See Me Fly.”

Rappers Saweetie, Kash Doll and Salt-N-Pepa channeled their inner Lola Bunny on “Hoops,” an up-tempo dance track, merged some of the most popular female voices of today and yesteryear.

The Jonas Brothers, Lil Uzi Vert, SAINt JHN, SZA, Big Freedia, Leon Bridges, Joyner Lucas also brought the heat, vocals, verses, and vibes to the pseudo-inspirational soundtrack that appears to score the movie from beginning to end.

The 16-track soundtrack was released July 9 and can now be stream on Apple Music, Spotify and other music streaming services.