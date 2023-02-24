Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines to Serve Iced Coffee on Flights

The Dallas-based airline says new research shows 42% of Gen Z consumes cold coffee

By Holley Ford

iced-coffee-edit

Southwest Airlines' coffee options just got a lot cooler.

The Dallas-based airline will soon begin serving Community Coffee's Espresso + Cream iced coffee on 4,000 flights a day, spanning more than 100 destinations in 42 states as well as Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

news Feb 21

Starbucks Is Launching Olive Oil-Infused Coffee in Italy, Plans U.S. Release This Spring

news Feb 3

People in This City Spend the Most on Coffee—It's Not New York Or LA

"We are excited to welcome this new drink onboard—especially after learning from Mintel that 42% of Gen Z consumes cold coffee," Southwest said in a statement on its website.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

This particular iced coffee is made with all-natural ingredients and contains 120 milligrams of caffeine and 150 calories in an eight-ounce bottle that can be poured over ice.

Southwest Airlines now offers Espresso + Cream iced coffee inflight.
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines now offers Espresso + Cream iced coffee inflight. | Credit: Southwest Airlines

The Espresso + Cream iced coffee is available onboard Southwest flights for a limited time for $4 per bottle.

This article tagged under:

Southwest Airlinescoffee
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us