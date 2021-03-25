Southern States Brace for Large Tornadoes, Flooding

Millions of people across the South are bracing for another severe weather outbreak, with the potential for large tornadoes that carve up the ground for miles and dangerous flash floods.

Parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee on Thursday will be at high risk of strong tornadoes, according to NBC DFW meteorologist Grant Johnston.

Some of the metropolitan areas in the path of Thursday's storms include Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham and Huntsville in Alabama.

The environment as the storms move in will be “very favorable for long-track strong tornadoes," the National Storm Prediction Center said in its latest briefing.

A flash flood watch Thursday covered northern parts of Alabama and Georgia and portions of Tennessee and western North Carolina.

Up to 4 inches of rain — with higher amounts possible — is expected in northern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

The latest storm comes less than a week after a severe weather outbreak spawned at least 10 tornadoes in Alabama and Mississippi, leaving splintered homes and broken trees across the two states.

Video from Wednesday shows what appears to be a tornado crossing US-82 near Billingsley, Alabama.