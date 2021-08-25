coronavirus pandemic

South Dakota COVID Cases Rise Nearly Sixfold After Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Meade County, home to Sturgis, has had a more than 1,500 percent increase in cases in the past 14 days.

By Ben Kesslen and Joe Murphy | NBC News

STURGIS, SOUTH DAKOTA - AUGUST 08: Motorcycle enthusiasts attend the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on August 8, 2021 in Sturgis, South Dakota. The rally is expect to draw more than 500,00 people during its 10-day run.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Two weeks after the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, reported COVID-19 infections in the state have risen nearly sixfold.

South Dakota counted 3,819 new cases in the past two weeks, including seven deaths, up from 644 cases in the 14 days preceding it. That makes it the state with the largest percent increase in COVID cases in the past two weeks.

The state's rate of COVID-19 infections per capita in the past two weeks is in the bottom half of the country, but it's the sharp and sudden increase in case counts that sets it apart.

