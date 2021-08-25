South Dakota COVID Cases Rise Nearly Sixfold After Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Two weeks after the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, reported COVID-19 infections in the state have risen nearly sixfold.

South Dakota counted 3,819 new cases in the past two weeks, including seven deaths, up from 644 cases in the 14 days preceding it. That makes it the state with the largest percent increase in COVID cases in the past two weeks.

The state's rate of COVID-19 infections per capita in the past two weeks is in the bottom half of the country, but it's the sharp and sudden increase in case counts that sets it apart.

