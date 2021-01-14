Some Democrats in Congress Are Worried Their Colleagues Might Kill Them

In the aftermath of last week’s deadly assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, members of Congress are expressing something once unthinkable: that some of their own colleagues may be endangering their lives. Not in a rhetorical sense, but in a direct and immediate way.

“It’s the most poisonous I’ve ever seen,” Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., told NBC News in an interview. “There’s the overall sense that maybe if some of them have guns, and likely the ones who are more into conspiracy theories and QAnon with the pedophilic Satanic rings, are we safe from them?”

Since the deadly riot on January 6, lawmakers have suggested — not, so far, backed up by evidence — that far right colleagues may have helped plan or guide the attack itself. There are particular concerns about some newly-elected members who have espoused extremist views, including comments supportive of the QAnon lie that accuses perceived enemies of Trump of being part of a child abusing cult.

