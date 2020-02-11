Kansas

Soldier Who Discussed Attack in US Pleads Guilty to Distributing Bomb Instructions

Pfc. Jarrett William Smith, 24, was arrested in September after he was accused of discussing killing members of the far-left Antifa movement

AP Photo/Orlin Wagner File

A soldier stationed in Kansas accused of talking about a terrorist attack in the United States pleaded guilty Monday to distributing instructions for making explosive devices over social media, federal prosecutors said.

Pfc. Jarrett William Smith, 24, was arrested in September after he was accused of discussing killing members of the far-left Antifa movement and attacking a major news outlet with a vehicle bomb, NBC News reported.

Smith pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of distributing information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas said in a statement, and he faces up to 20 years in prison.

U.S. & World

New Hampshire Primary 3 hours ago

Changing Electorate Could Affect New Hampshire’s Primary

New Hampshire Primary 1 hour ago

What to Watch in New Hampshire’s Primary on Tuesday Night

Sentencing is scheduled for May 18.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Kansas
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us