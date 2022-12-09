Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup

Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement.

The circumstances surrounding Wahl's death have not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked for CBS Sports but also worked for other outlets including Sports Illustrated and NBC News, according to his Twitter page.

As an author, his 2009 nonfiction book "The Beckham Experiment" about British soccer icon David Beckham's transfer to the United States' Major League Soccer became a New York Times bestseller.

"The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl. Fans of soccer and journalism of the highest quality knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists: teams, players, coaches and the many personalities that make soccer unlike any sport," U.S. Soccer said in a statement.

Wahl's wife, Céline Gounder, wrote on Twitter that she was in "complete shock."

"I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock," Gounder wrote.

On Nov. 21, Wahl said he was denied entry into the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup opener against Wales in Qatar because the shirt he was wearing featured a rainbow surrounding a soccer ball. He later posted that he made it into the media area at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan after being “detained” for nearly 30 minutes.

