Snapchat is entering the artificial intelligence game.

Snap, the parent company of social media network Snapchat, is releasing its "My AI" chatbot to all monthly users for free. The move comes less than two months after the feature was made available to Snapchat's paid subscribers.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegal announced the news at the company's Partner Summit on Wednesday.

With 750 million monthly users, Snapchat is one of the largest social media platforms in the world.

My AI will be an integral part of Snapchat moving forward. Here are some of its features:

Users will be able to visually message My AI and receive generated responses

My AI can be added to group chats by mentioning it with an @ symbol

My AI can recommend AR filters to use in Snapchat's camera

My AI can recommend places to visit by using Snapchat's map tab

My AI will have its own customized Bitmoji avatar

This is yet another clear sign that generative AI continues to grow, with ChatGPT becoming more prominent in recent months.