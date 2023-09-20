Compton

Small plane lands on street in Southern California neighborhood

The plane landed near Tragnview Park, just west of Compton-Woodley Airport.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A small plane landed Wednesday on a street in a Compton neighborhood.

Authorities responded to the scene at 159th Street and Central Avenue in Compton. The location is near Tragniew Park, just west of Compton-Woodley Airport.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Video showed wing damage to the plane, which apparently struck a nearby car.

"The left wing is banged up," said Dennis Lord of the Los Angeles County Aviation Commission. "That's what hit the car. He spun around in the street and walked away from it."

It was not immediately clear why the plane landed short of the airport. NBCLA has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.

