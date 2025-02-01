Philadelphia
Live Updates: Plane crash causes explosion, fires in Northeast Philadelphia

A small plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia, causing a massive explosion and multiple homes to catch fire

By Emily Rose Grassi and David Chang

What to Know

  • At least six people were on board a small plane that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia near the Roosevelt Mall on Friday, Jan. 31, officials said.
  • The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue. Multiple videos obtained by NBC10 show the plane plummeting from the sky, crashing to the ground and a massive explosion shortly after. Multiple homes in the area caught fire.
  • According to the FAA, the plane was a Learjet 55 that left Northeast Philadelphia Airport and was headed for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri when the crash occurred.
  • The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management alerted residents in the area that roads are closed near the mall and warned people to close their windows and stay away from the flames.
  • A girl who was returning to Mexico after receiving treatment for a life-threatening illness in the U.S. was among the six people on board the flight, officials confirmed with NBC News.

Follow along for live updates on this developing story.

