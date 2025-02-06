Sixers and Mavs amend Caleb Martin trade terms, Dallas to receive a 2nd-rounder 

The Sixers and Mavs amended the terms of their trade Thursday.

The Sixers have agreed to ship their own 2030 second-round pick to Dallas, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The original deal had the Sixers acquiring their own 2025 second-rounder and Quentin Grimes in exchange for Martin.

That means the full trade is now:

Sixers receive Quentin Grimes, their own 2025 second-round pick

Mavs receive Caleb Martin, the Sixers' 2030 second-round pick

Marc Stein first reported the new terms and wrote that, “Dallas does not have long-term concern about the right hip sprain that has sidelined Martin, but a modification to the original trade was sought after the ex-Sixer's physical.”

A Sixers source told NBC Sports Philadelphia that Martin is indeed not considered to have a long-term injury. The 29-year-old forward had been listed as questionable leading into the Sixers’ win Tuesday night over the Mavs, a game both Grimes and Martin ultimately did not play.

Martin’s last action came on Jan. 10. He said Monday that he was “progressing well,” though he acknowledged the rehab process was taking “a little bit longer than anticipated.”

“I think the difference is, with my shoulder (injury), it was like, OK, I can still move,” Martin said. “I can get myself around the court with my lower half or whatever. … So I could kind of deal with that, as much as I could. But it’s my groin. When it’s the lower half and you can’t move and aren’t capable of sliding your feet, you become more of a liability. Even if I wanted to go out there, knowing I would’ve been a liability, it just wasn’t going to happen. It couldn’t happen.

“That’s part of me growing as a player, just realizing when it’s time to give yourself a second and try to get back on track. I haven’t done a great job of that in my career; I’ve typically played through a lot of stuff. It’s just one of those things where I just couldn’t. I’m glad I’ve been doing the rehab and making progress each day. Hopefully, I’ll be making a return soon.”

With the trade now finalized, Grimes should be available to make his Sixers debut when the team visits the Pistons on Friday night.