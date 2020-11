A 25-foot-wide sinkhole swallowed two vehicles in a commuter parking lot near Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, officials said.

Crews on Thursday were working in the area of Stars and Stripes Drive to repair a 12-inch recycled water pipe that broke, causing flooding and the sinkhole to form. The City of Santa Clara Water and Sewage Utilities said the pipe broke late Wednesday night.

Repairs are expected to wrap up sometime Friday, the city said.