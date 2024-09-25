Simone Biles offers diners a ‘taste of gold' with new restaurant

Simone Biles is somersaulting into the culinary world.

On Sept. 25, George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) announced that Biles, an 11-time Olympic medalist and Houston resident, would be opening a restaurant in early 2025 in Terminal A aptly named “Taste of Gold.”

Taste of Gold is now under construction at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. (George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH))

Biles is collaborating with The Playmakers Group, who also successfully opened restaurants with other athletes including former basketball player Dirk Nowitzki and former hockey player Marty Turco. Both of their spots are now running inside other airport terminals in Texas airports. IAH, which welcomed over 46 million travelers in 2023, is Houston's largest airport.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Representatives for Biles confirmed the plans for Taste of Gold to TODAY.com, but declined to provide any further details.

“I am very excited to partner with The Playmakers Group and their dedicated team to help bring a new restaurant to my hometown airport,” Biles said in a press release. “I am a foodie at heart, and our hope with Taste of Gold is to offer a beautiful dining experience that features award-winning, signature menu items with some of my favorite flavors sprinkled in for our guests.”

An IAH representative tells TODAY.com the menu is still being finalized and did not confirm the cuisine.

Taste of Gold, which is currently under construction near IAH’s Gate A8, has tapped Dallas-area restaurateur Mark Brezinski to curate the food and drinks on the menu. No word on whether or not the menu will include any Biles-approved French-inspired dishes.

SSP America, a food and travel company that runs several airport restaurants, will operate Taste of Gold once it opens.

“Simone Biles is the ultimate symbol of excellence,” Derek Missimo, Taste of Gold’s managing partner, said in a press release. “Her incredible achievements, inspirational leadership, and spirit align with our values at the Playmakers Group. We are incredibly honored to partner with her on this restaurant which will offer something truly special to our guests and the Houston airport community.”

So proud of my baby!!!! Can’t wait until it opens 😌 https://t.co/GesvCIPxoz — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) September 24, 2024

Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens took to social media to congratulate his wife on her latest achievement. On Sept. 24, the Chicago Bears safety posted on X about the news.

“So proud of my baby!!!!” he wrote. “Can’t wait until it opens 😌.”

Taste of Gold is now under construction at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. (George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH))

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: