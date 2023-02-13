At Least 5 People Shot After Shootings in Multiple Locations on Michigan State University Campus

Police at Michigan State University are ordering students and faculty to “secure-in-place” after shots were fired at multiple locations on the school's campus Monday night.

According to Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman, at least five people were shot in the incident, and all were transported to area hospitals, some of whom had "life-threatening" injuries.

NBC affiliate WDIV had reported that one person had died, but police have not confirmed those details.

The shooting began at approximately 8:18 p.m. at Berkey Hall on campus, with multiple 911 calls placed from that location.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Police responded quickly to the scene, but the suspect made their way to the Michigan State University Union and opened fire again. More victims were shot there, according to authorities.

The suspect was last seen leaving the north side of the MSU Union on foot. He was described as a Black male, short in stature and wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, a baseball cap, and a blue mask, according to police.

Students and faculty are still being urged to shelter-in-place at this time.

“Please secure-in-place immediately,” police said. “Police are active on the scene.”

According to police all classes, athletic events and activites are canceled for the next 48 hours due to the shooting.

The school also issued an alert to students as the situation continued.

“Run, Hide, Fight,” officials said. “Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely. Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if you have no other option.”

East Lansing police said in a social media post that a shooter remains at-large at this time. Campus police say the suspect is "believed to be on foot," and those people who live on or near the campus should continue to shelter-in-place.

Police say that only one suspect is being sought at this time.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she has been briefed on the shooting, and that Michigan State Police are assisting with the active investigation.

I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 14, 2023

Michigan State Police are asking friends and loved ones not to come to the campus at this time.

"Please do not go to MSU right now. Yes, its hard to do when you have loved ones on campus or adjacent to the campus. But it is far too dangerous as this armed suspect is moving in the area and police attempt to take them into custody," officials said in a social media post.

As of 10 p.m. Eastern time, police said they are still receiving calls about "an active shooter," but no further details are available.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has also sent agents to the scene, officials said.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.