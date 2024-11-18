2 killed, 9 wounded in shootings in New Orleans near parade route

New Orleans police were investigating after two people were killed and 9 others were wounded in two separate shootings Sunday along a parade route, authorities said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly after 3:30 p.m. along an avenue in the St. Roch neighborhood found eight victims with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police Department. All eight were hospitalized in unknown condition.

About 45 minutes later, police received another report of gunfire on the same avenue, about half a mile (.8 km) to the north. One person died at the scene and another died at a hospital, the news release said. A third victim was driven to a hospital in a private car and is in stable condition, police said.

The shootings occurred in the area where a “second line,” a celebration following a parade, was taking place, officials said.

No arrests were announced.